Diane Yang is write-in for Truesdale City Council

Congratulations to Diane Her Yang on being sworn in to the Truesdale City Council Dec. 31. “She’s one of the first, if not THE first, Asian immigrants in the area to serve as a city official,” said Di Daniels. “Diane is proudly Hmong and a proud US citizen since 1995. And we at Salud are very, very proud of this lady!” Di and Emilia Marroquin are both part of Salud, Storm Lake’s multicultural coalition and they attended the swearing in ceremony to support their fellow Salud.

