Dems add 3 satellite caucus locations

The Buena Vista County Democratic Party has announced three satellite locations for its caucuses Feb. 3.

Chairman Jim Eliason says the locations are at Methodist Manor at 1206 W. Fourth St., Better Day Café at 518 Lake Ave. and Pleasant View Home at 410 Spruce St. in Albert City. Those planning to attend must register by next Friday at https://iowadems.cp.bsd.net/page/signup/online-Satellite-Caucus-Pre-Regi....

Ten other precincts will be open Caucus night. Anyone can participate who is a registered Democrat in Buena Vista County, or is eligible to register to vote as a Democrat at the caucus site. Eliason says to bring a pen. The other locations are available at https://iwillvote.com/locate/?lang=en&state=IA.

It is anticipated that the satellite caucus at Better Day Café will have help for Spanish-speaking individuals who would rather get information in Spanish than have an opportunity to elect local leaders. It may also be advantageous for those of Sudanese ancestry.

It is not allowed to caucus by absentee or proxy. If you will be out of town on caucus night, there are many satellite caucus sites around the world; see if one is convenient for where you’ll be.

There will be an information session on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Prairie Lakes AEA building at 824 Flindt Dr. in Storm Lake. It is open to the public to describe basic caucus procedures and answer questions.