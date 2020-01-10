BVU women defeated by ARC foe No. 19 Loras

Buena Vista led briefly in the first quarter, but No. 19 Loras used an 18-2 run to take control for good en route to a 102-60 win on Wednesday night in Dubuque.

The Beavers led 5-3 in the opening minute of the game before Loras’ run made it 21-8 midway through the opening quarter. The Duhakws took a 29-12 lead into the second period before leading 55-24 at the half.