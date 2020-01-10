BVU student interns in DC

Published Friday, January 10, 2020
Olivia Wieseler, a former Storm Lake Times intern and St. Helena, Neb., native, has moved on to the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., for this semester.
Buena Vista University said Thursday that Wieseler, a senior, will work in the non-partisan think tank’s communications department for the semester.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.