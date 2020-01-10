Aurelia author pens ‘Rescuing Cinderella’

Nelson combines faith and fairy tales

“Rescuing Cinderella” is a book by Marcia Nelson of Aurelia. The book was in her head, she said, for 40 years and it took her five years to write. It was published in fall. She’s been active in youth and women’s ministries for 40 years and is the longtime writer of Bible Buddies, the pre-K-6 newsletter at Church of Christ in Cherokee.