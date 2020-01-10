Alta-Aurelia drops three duals in quadrangular at Okoboji

Brandon Mier won all three of his matches by pin, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia dropped three dual matches Tuesday in Milford.

The Warriors were defeated by Okoboji 54-28. Mier won his match by pin in 47 seconds at 220 pounds. Alex DeRoos was a winner by pin in 25 seconds at 195, as was Tytan Kolpin in 3:54 at 120. Levi Sleezer won by forfeit at 182 pounds.