2 are injured in 3-vehicle crash

Craig Schroeder was sitting in his pickup parked in front of Mutt Cuts on Cayuga Street where his dog Roo was being groomed. “It was at 11:05 a.m. and I was just ready to walk in and that car hit me,” he said. “All I heard was a bang.”

His airbags deployed immediately so he couldn’t see what was going on. He had no idea what was happening. “I thought it might be an airplane,” he guessed.