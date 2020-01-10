‘Frozen’ party at Alta Library

Published Friday, January 10, 2020
A very “Frozen” party will be on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. and you are invited to join the Alta Community Library in celebrating.
The party will be jam packed with fun and exciting things. There will be a meet and greet with Anna and Elsa as well as a photo opportunity. There will be a live read along, sweet refreshments and fun activities.
