Donna Johnson, 87, of Storm Lake, formerly of Alta, died on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Otsego Place in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake.