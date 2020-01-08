Wild game feast in Newell

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
A wild game feast will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 5-8 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. A $10 donation is required.
The menu includes a hog roast and venison with sides. There will be samples of bighorn sheep, grizzly, moose, caribou, pheasant, fish and wil turkey soup.
