Three retire from Tyson Turkey

Storm Lake Tyson Turkey Plant team would like to wish a happy retirement and a future that is worth every bit of their hard work and dedication to three team members. Not often you see three team members retiring at the same time and in this case, one team member out each production department. From evis, John Henderson, 42 years of service. From dark meat, Sherri Ell, 32 years of service and from white meat, Somnuck Phomphakdy, 19 years of service.

