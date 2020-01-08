Soil workshop on Jan. 17

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Buena Vista Soil and Water Conservation District is sponsoring a soil health workshop Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. to noon at the Storm Lake ISU Extension Office, 824 Flindt Drive.
Doug Peterson, a soil health specialist will discuss basics of soil health, steps for implementation and economics. A lunch provided by Buena Vista county Farm Bureau, RSVP by calling the NRCS Office at 732-3096.
