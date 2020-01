Storm Lake took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter and the Tornadoes allowed 31 points in the final 8 minutes but were still able to come away with a win as they defeated Estherville Lincoln Central 80-75 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Tornado Fieldhouse.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.