Second quarter struggles hurt BVU women in loss to Coe

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Beavers fall, 73-56
Buena Vista returned to action for the first time since the holiday break as it hosted Coe College, and it was the Kohawks using a strong second quarter to take control en route to the 73-56 American Rivers Conference win in a women’s game last Thursday at Siebens Fieldhouse.
