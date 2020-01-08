No. 9 Humboldt proves too much for SL wrestlers

Tate Mattson, Kole Wiegert and Colton Dreith all won their matches by pin, but it wasn’t enough as Humboldt, ranked ninth in Class 2A, defeated Storm Lake 60-21 in a dual meet last Friday at Humboldt.

Mattson won his match by pin in 1 minute, 51 seconds at 145 pounds. Wiegert stuck his opponent in 1:39 at 170, as did Dreith in 33 seconds at 195. Deshawn Amida won by decision 3-0 at 285.