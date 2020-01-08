No. 9 Humboldt proves too much for SL wrestlers

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Tate Mattson, Kole Wiegert and Colton Dreith all won their matches by pin, but it wasn’t enough as Humboldt, ranked ninth in Class 2A, defeated Storm Lake 60-21 in a dual meet last Friday at Humboldt.
Mattson won his match by pin in 1 minute, 51 seconds at 145 pounds. Wiegert stuck his opponent in 1:39 at 170, as did Dreith in 33 seconds at 195. Deshawn Amida won by decision 3-0 at 285.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.