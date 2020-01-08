No. 2 N-F girls roll to easy win over Woodbury Central

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Ella Larsen scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, defeated Woodbury Central 77-38 in a nonconference game last Saturday at Newell.
The Mustangs raced out to a 23-8 lead after the first quarter. It was 41-21 at halftime and 61-32 entering the fourth quarter of play.
