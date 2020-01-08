N-F boys use big second quarter to cruise past OA-BCIG, 80-60

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Aden Mahler scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Newell-Fonda rolled to an 80-60 win over OA-BCIG in a nonconference game last Friday night in Newell.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter. They used a 21-6 spurt in the second period to take a 45-19 lead at halftime. It was 64-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.