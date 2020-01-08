N-F boys use big second quarter to cruise past OA-BCIG, 80-60

Aden Mahler scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Newell-Fonda rolled to an 80-60 win over OA-BCIG in a nonconference game last Friday night in Newell.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter. They used a 21-6 spurt in the second period to take a 45-19 lead at halftime. It was 64-34 heading into the fourth quarter.