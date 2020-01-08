N-F boys race past Woodbury Central

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Trey Jungers scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures as Newell-Fonda beat Woodbury Central 80-50 in a nonconference game last Saturday in Newell.
Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 24-17 lead after the first quarter. The Mustangs used a 17-6 spurt in the second quarter to take a 41-23 halftime lead. It was 60-35 Mustangs after three periods.
