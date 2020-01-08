Hollace Drake
Hollace June Drake passed away suddenly on Jan. 7, 2020, in her home in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. A reception will take place at the church following the service. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
