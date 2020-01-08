Hollace Drake

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Hollace June Drake passed away suddenly on Jan. 7, 2020, in her home in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. A reception will take place at the church following the service. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

