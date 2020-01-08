Edith Humes

Edith June Humes, 101½ to the day, of Storm Lake, went to her Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

Edith (Romine) Humes was born June 4, 1918 in Galva, as the first born child of Lester and Anna (Sievert) Romine. She walked and rode buses to school from the farms her family lived on until she later boarded “in town” in order to finish high school at Galva, from which she successfully graduated in 1935.

She married Raymond E. Allen in September 1935, a union that resulted in two children (Charles Lester Allen and Karen Lucille Allen). The family spent time stationed in Sacramento, Calif. and Columbus, Ga. during WWII. They divorced toward the end of the war.

Edith later met Lynn Russell Humes who had been in the Navy and came to Storm Lake to work as an iron worker. They married and Lynn was a great father to Chuck (teaching him the trade) and to Karen. Three children were born to Edith and Lynn: Kathy, Cindy and Tim.

Edith was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. She was an active member of Ladies Aid and faithful in her Bible studies. She was a charter member of Buena View Garden Club winning many awards for her flower arrangements and was always willing to share plant starters. She belonged to the library Book Club and was interested in the Historical Society and Genealogy. She will be remembered as “The Hat Lady” almost always seen wearing a hat with many varied pins decorating them. She always won a prize in the “designer hat” contest at the retirement community when she and Lynn wintered in Florence, Ariz.

Those left to cherish her memory include children: Karen Allen of Phoenix, Ariz.; Kathy (Fred) Davis of Red Oak; Cindy (Mike) Hoffard of Storm Lake; Tim Humes now living in Storm Lake and who cared for Edith as she remained in the home that Lynn built for the family about 65 years ago; four grandchildren: Ben (Sabrina) Davis of Mt. Vernon, Mo.; Jared (Jennifer) Hoffard of Jasper, Ga.; Leah Hoffard of Storm Lake; and Martha (Michael) Davis-Goldstein of St. Charles, Mo.: and nine great-grandchildren: Isabel, Ethan and Owen Davis; Cole, Caleigh and Colton Hoffard; Lennon Braunschweig; and twin girls, Cora and Erin Goldstein; along with Edith’s youngest sister Delilah Kladstrup of Council Bluffs and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lynn; son Charles; three siblings: Sally, Barbara and Pete; and many cousins.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date to be announced with internment in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery with husband Lynn and next to parents and son Charles.

Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.