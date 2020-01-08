Coleen Foster

Coleen Rae Foster was born on Oct. 10, 1928, in Union. Her parents Kenneth and Irene (Cable) Clemens had three other daughters: Donna and twin sisters, Cinda and Linda. In 1937, Kenneth moved the family from Union to Cashmere, Wash. finding gainful employment working in the apple orchards. Coleen was a member of First Baptist Church in Cashmere and was baptized there. She graduated from Cashmere Valley High School in 1945.

After graduation, while visiting her grandparents back in Union, she met Robert Foster, who at the time, was home on leave from the US Navy. After Bob was honorably discharged from the Navy, Coleen returned to Union to join Bob where they were married on Jan. 24, 1948.

Coleen and Bob had three children: sons Terry Lee and Scott Wayne; and daughter Rona Rae. In 1951, the family moved to Parkersburg where Bob was stationed as an Iowa Highway Patrolman. In 1959, Bob was transferred by the patrol to Knoxville and then to Storm Lake in 1965, where he served as an airplane pilot for the patrol.

Coleen and Bob then bought a home in the nearby town of Lakeside where they spent family time and made many life-long friends on the shores of Storm Lake. Coleen worked for several years as a secretary with Iowa Public Service where she eventually retired in 1988. After several years in Storm Lake, Coleen and Bob moved to Pella in 2008 to be closer to their children. “Co” enjoyed reading, playing cards, cooking, entertaining and taking many camping trips in their motor home. She passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at Wesley Life, The Cottages in Pella at the age of 91 years.

Family survivors include her sister Cinda and her husband Brent Faulkner of Wenatchee, Wash..; son Scott Foster and his wife Mary Jo of Pella; daughter Rona and her husband Donnie Loss of Algona; seven grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Coleen was preceded in death by her faithful husband Bob of 63 years; son Terry Foster and his wife Sue; her parents; and sisters Donna Ayman and Linda Kiehn.

At her request there will be no services. Memorial contributions in her memory may be designated for the Iowa Peace Officers Association, PO Box 100, Denver, IA 50622. Online condolences may be made at www.vandykduven.com