Arthur Hammen, 83, of Fonda died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial was in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Arthur Leo Hammen, the son of Leo and Florence (Peiffer) Hammen, was born on March 29, 1936 on the family farm in Fonda. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina.

Arthur attended grade school and high school at St. Columbkille, graduating in 1954.

On Aug. 16, 2003, Arthur was united in marriage to his longtime sweetheart, Betty (Marron) Rubendall, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda.

Throughout his working career, Arthur worked as a cattle order buyer and later took over the family farm. He worked as a farmer up until four years ago. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling to visit different feed yards.

Arthur was a long-time member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus. Arthur was active in his community through helping with the Fonda Labor Day Celebration and other Fonda related activities. Since 1981, he loved traveling to Pittsburgh to visit his sister and nieces and nephews for a fun filled holiday. He hosted many large family gatherings for all occasions at the farm. He enjoyed winter trips to Arizona to visit family and friends, dancing, Nascar races, watching sports and RFD-TV.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife and companion, Betty Hammen of Fonda; children from a previous marriage: David Hammen, Darcy Paulson and her children: Cody, Levi and Jordan, and their families; daughter-in-law Beth Rubendall of Fonda; sisters: IlaMae Kraus of Pocahontas and Maryrose Lenz Brown of Early; grandchildren: Chris (Amanda) Rubendall, Tiffany (Eric) Flammang, Nathan Rubendall and Noah Rubendall; great-grandchildren: Leighton, Sebastian, Ethan, Emily, Makenzie, Maryann, Nathan Jr., Hunter, Aiden and Abby; sister-in-law Dellene Woehler of Mesa, Ariz.; many beloved nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; sons Dennis Hammen and Ronald Rubendall; sisters Lorraine Kenny and Darlene Simcik; brothers-in-law: Cel Kraus, Dick Lenz, L.D. Brown, Hermie Woehler, Pat Kenny and Frank Simcik.