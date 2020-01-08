‘Prom for Purpose: Totally 80s!’ event Feb. 22

Prom for Purpose is excited to invite you to the first ever event — Prom for Purpose: Totally 80s! This is an event for those 21+ to celebrate with friends and reminisce on all things 80s. Proceeds from this event will support BVU A.W.O.L (Alternative Week of Offsight Learning) and BVU's Glass Slipper Shop.

