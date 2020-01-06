Arthur Hammen

Published Monday, January 6, 2020

Arthur Hammen, 83, of Fonda died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at his home in Fonda.

Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will take place on Monday, Jan. 6, from 4-6 p.m. with a vigil service at 6 p.m. followed by a KC rosary all at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

