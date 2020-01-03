Singles Dance

Northwest Iowa Area Singles will have a dance on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Hap Kettlesen Center in Everly from 7:30-11 p.m. The band will be Riataand the theme is “Soups On – Snowman Frolic.”

Singles, couples (married couples, too) are welcome to join for a fun evening of dancing! There will be "mixers" to meet other dancers, and lots of snacks to enjoy. Hope to see you there.