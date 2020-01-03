Sidney Steck
Sidney Steck, 79, of Midland, Mich. formerly of Storm Lake, died on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at his home in Midland.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Jan. 10, from 5:30-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. The family requests that memorials be given to Faith, Hope & Charity: 1815 W. Milwaukee Ave., Storm Lake, IA 50588.
