Mable LaBounty, 82, of Storm Lake died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Cherokee Specialty Care.

Celebration of Life Gathering was held on Monday, Dec. 30, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be held at a later date in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake.

Mable M. LaBounty, the daughter of Oliver and Gittie (Johnson) Robeson, was born on Jan. 9, 1937 in Washta.

Mable attended grade school and high school in Washta. She graduated in 1955.

On Oct. 1, 1957, Mable was united in marriage to Douglas Duane LaBounty in New Jersey. The couple was blessed with three children: Deborah, Diana and Lisa.

Doug and Mable spent their first few years together living in North Dakota and New Jersey before coming back to Iowa, where they settled down in a home on the lakefront in Storm Lake.

Mable’s great passion and talent was sewing, and she made a career out of it with Doug, opening D&M Upholstering, a business that Mable would continue until fall 2018. Mable was self-taught in numerous trade and craft skills such as sewing, crocheting, knitting, doll making and handcrafting jewelry, to name just a handful.

She was ever the stubborn problem-solver and never met a challenge that she didn’t take head-on. Her hobbies included crafting, puzzles, crosswords, reading, gardening, birdwatching, watching “Days of Our Lives,” and sitting by the lake. She loved watching her grandchildren in all of their activities. Mable was fiercely devoted to her daughters and their families.

Mable was known by many as part of the Deborah’s School of Dance recital crew. She was the no-nonsense backstage jack of all trades; guiding dancers to the exit curtain as they finished their recital routines and wrangling classes of nervous preschoolers, all while dressed in some form of glow-in-the-dark apparel to help guide the way offstage. Mable altered hundreds of costumes over the years and was in many ways the “fabric” of the studio.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Deborah (Douglas) Dunn of Cherokee; Diana (Tyler) Woltman of Washta; Lisa Shima of Storm Lake; sisters: Carole Johnson of Osceola; and Bonnie (Gerald) McDonald of Cherokee; grandchildren: Derek (Sydney) Dunn of Huxley; Demirae Dunn of Indianola; Doug Elliott (special friend Maeci Eyer) of Washta; Kyle Elliott of Holstein; Christopher Shima of Storm Lake; Carter Shima of Storm Lake; great-grandchild Oliver Robert Douglas Dunn; sisters-in-law: Diane Schaub, Geannie Anderson and Wilma Robeson; brother-in-law Glen LaBounty; extended family and friends.

Mable was preceded in death by her parents; husband Doug; siblings: Harold Robeson, DeVe Sprow, Bill Robeson, Bernice Sargent, Susie DeYoung, Hazel Lloyd, LaVerne Magnussen and Jesse Robeson.