It’s a small world after all...

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Recently, perhaps in Nov. 2019, there was a picture and article in The Storm Lake Times which caught the attention of my grade and high school friend, Rose Ann (Shellenberger) Steenhoek. Even though she and her husband Gene live in Northfield, Minn., she still has a subscription to The Times. I grew up five miles north of Early on Highway 71 (now Karr Avenue) in a brick home where my brother and wife now live. My husband, Larry, grew up in Fonda and his dad owned Elmer’s Radio & TV.

Rose Ann sent me the clipping because of the “remarkable” similarities between the “newspaper” couple and us:

Larry and Sue Zwemke

Celebrating their 60th Anniversary

Met at Cobblestone over Christmas time

(Dec. 31, 1958)

Have three daughters and one son

Larry and Sue Menke

Celebrating our 50th Anniversary

Met at Cobblestone over Christmas time

(Dec. 26, 1965)

Have three daughters and one son

I wrote to the Zwemkes in early December and they sent back a card right away! Sue Zwemke explained she used to live in Algona and knew of the Menke baseball players in Bancroft who happen to be related to my husband, Larry. Another connection.

So, who would have known, that The Storm Lake Times would make such connections! It is likely we will meet the Zwemkes sometime since we get back to Iowa a couple of times a year and have a niece whose family just moved to Spencer. Thanks for your part in our lives.

It is a small world after all… The Times in Storm Lake to Northfield, Minn., to Colorado Springs, to Spencer, to Colorado Springs and back to Storm Lake to your paper. And who knows where it will go from here! For sure, we will share this story with our children and grandchildren when we all gather in Lake Mills, Wis. for a family gathering for our 50th. After having lived in several areas during our married life, including Korea for two assignments in the Air Force, we are always grateful for our upbringing back home in Iowa.

Smiling at our connections.

SUE AND LARRY MENKE

Colorado Springs, Colo.