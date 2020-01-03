Iowa PBS: New name, same essential mission

Your Iowa PBS network preps for the next 50 years

BY GARY STEINKE AND CATHIE WHITESIDE

As Iowa Public Television wraps up our 50th anniversary celebrations, we are preparing for the inevitable change the next 50 years will bring. On January 1, 2020, IPTV will change our name to Iowa PBS. Friends of IPTV Foundation will become Friends of Iowa PBS Foundation. We are changing our names and logos to better position your statewide public television network for the future. Our new names and look will better represent how we deliver our mission to educate, inform, enrich and inspire in today’s digital age. We believe “Iowa PBS” clearly conveys that we take our identity first from the state we are proud to serve and then from the network we are proud to deliver.

We do not make this change casually. While this will be the fourth time we have officially changed our name, it will be the first time in 37 years. Why? Our future relies on our ability to be where you, our viewers, are watching and to be easily recognizable to all. We expect TV broadcasting to remain the preferred way to watch us for many in our viewing audience, but many more are also watching through services like Apple TV, Roku or YouTube TV. We believe this name change, which coincides with PBS’s recent brand update, will provide an exciting, fresh look that spans broadcast, mobile and digital, making it easier for you to identify and rediscover the PBS content you love.

We are joining many public television stations across the country in this move. More than 40 PBS network affiliates already include PBS in their names today, and according to PBS at least 70% of member stations will adopt their refreshed brand in 2020. This includes everything from the vibrant signature color — PBS Blue; a modern, custom font that is highly legible across platforms; to the distinct illustration style evoking warmth, energy and community that highlights the rigor and reason of PBS programming.

We know the investment, the good will and the trust Iowans have given this network over the years. We know we can count on your continued support, but we don’t take that support for granted. We want to assure you we are committed to remaining your locally owned and operated statewide network; and to bringing you the best in local arts, music, sports, entertainment and public policy programming. You may rest confidently in the knowledge that our mission, our vision and our service to Iowans will remain steadfast.

Our fast-paced and competitively driven industry demands we stay ahead of the technological curve. It is our great honor to lead our respective boards and work alongside remarkable public media professionals in our shared service to you. Our fellow board members are focused on ensuring the strength of public broadcasting now and well into the future. That future offers great opportunities for Iowa PBS. Together, we will meet the future ready for success.

Happy New Year!

Gary Steinke, president, Iowa Public Broadcasting Board

Cathie Whiteside, chair, Iowa Public Television Foundation Board