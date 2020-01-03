First, do no harm

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Republicans control both chambers of the legislature and the governorship. This is an election year. Democrats have reasonable hopes of reclaiming the House. We approach the legislative session with great trepidation, because the hubris of power and control can cause politicians to make great blunders.

We assume that Gov. Reynolds will propose another tax cut. It is reflexive to a Republican in an election year. It would be wrong. The state’s once-vaunted education system is weakened from decades of de-appropriation. Social services are in decline. The Department of Natural Resources withdrew its presence from Storm Lake, and ended restoration work. Attempts to organize affordable housing here are all talk and no action because there’s no money. A tax cut is a terrible idea. But it is a big idea. And bold. Something you can run on.

Lord knows what else they might try. Eliminating funding for water quality monitoring has been mentioned for some time. Legislators already gutted public employee collective bargaining rights. Attacking state universities is a popular exercise.

Democrats should spend their energy attacking Medicaid privatization, which is creating at least a $100 million structural budget deficit annually. They should offer a state universal health care program. They should make collective bargaining rights an issue. They should defend education. They can do nothing but build a campaign argument against the majority that legislates in arrogance.

The Republicans would be better off setting 3% allowable growth for public schools in the first week of the session, and then retreat to the campaign trail. Do nothing more. Set a status-quo budget, avoid divisive cultural issues that could lead to a trap in unpredictable times, and promise to spiff up rural communities by raiding gambling revenues. Go off and run on a great economy and a budget that has been balanced for the time being until the Medicaid insurers return for more after November.

Republicans have been losing in the growing metro areas and, worse, more recently in the suburbs. The best thing to do to stanch the loss is to act reasonably — fiscally conservative but reasonable. Push the envelope much farther and total control of state government is lost. Appearing to be aggressive, ideological and unreasonable is what is turning off suburban voters who have to compromise in life every day.

If Democrats win back the House, Gov. Reynolds’s reign could be threatened two years hence. Proceed with caution.

Important head counts

Population estimates suggest that Iowa will not lose a congressional seat following the 2020 US Census. It appears that the state population has grown more than 3% over the past decade. Rural areas have lost population, suggesting that the Fourth Congressional District probably will be larger than its current form of 39 counties. Legislative districts will consolidate more into urban areas, and rural legislators will represent even larger districts. Already, our state senate seat stretches from Audubon to Storm Lake. It is likely to grow geographically. Urban and rural divisions could grow as a result.

That’s just one reason it is so important that everyone gets counted in the Census. Other reasons: all sorts of grants and road-use funds are allocated based on population. An accurate count in Storm Lake, with its dense population of immigrants, is especially important. Political power is determined. Long-term funding plans are shaped by population counts. Business and industry look at the Census in determining where to expand — jobs go where people are.

The City of Storm Lake is preparing. Every institution — church, business, school — has an interest in getting an accurate count. You can get involved by contacting city hall and asking how to volunteer. We believe that Storm Lake has been chronically undercounted the last two censuses because of fearful immigrants. Let’s fix it this time.