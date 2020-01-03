Bonnie Bauman-Neuhring
Bonnie M. Bauman-Neuhring, 89, of Sac City, formerly of Schaller, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at Parkview Care and Rehab Center in Sac City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller.
