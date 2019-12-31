A thousand ‘Happy Dollars’

The Hy-Noon Kiwanis Club presented a check in the amount of $1,000 to Upper Des Moines Opportunity and the Adopt-A-Family program. Each week, members of the club put a “Happy Dollar” (or more) into a box and the money is collected throughout the year to present to Upper Des Moines at Christmastime to benefit those families in need. As is tradition at the weekly meetings, a Kiwanian shares a reason he or she is happy while dropping the dollar in the box.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.