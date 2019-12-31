Sylvia Lea Burns, 73, of Early, formerly of Effingham, Kan., died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Blackhawk Care Center, Lake View.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Al Schirmacher officiating. Burial followed in Oak Hill Cemetery in Atchison, Kan. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Sylvia was born on April 12, 1946 in Omaha, Neb. She was later adopted by Robert E. and Helen I. (Rigdon) Hamon. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1964. Sylvia worked as a certified nurse’s aide in Sac City and then as a factory worker for a turkey processing plant in Storm Lake. She was married to Donald R. Burns on July 4, 1964. They were later divorced. Sylvia and Don reconciled years later and Don became Sylvia’s caretaker once she was unable to care for herself. Sylvia enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles.

Survivors include two sons: Donald R. (Lynann) Burns, Spirit Lake; and Ricky A. Burns, Storm Lake; two daughters: Sherri (Larry) Vesterby, Ames; and Sandra K. (James) Kracht, Aurelia; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Helen; brother Jarrold; and grandson Jamie Lee.