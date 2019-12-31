A pivotal year ahead

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

It’s raining this final Saturday of 2019. Fitting. That was the story of the year for Buena Vista County and the Midwest. Floods washing away thousands of acres near the Missouri River. Late planting. Crop insurance deadlines. Delayed harvest with spotty yields. Highs in the 40s on Christmas.

Extreme weather and what, if anything, we can do about it will remain the story as we turn into a decade that will determine Earth’s fate.

The fate of the Republic is just as urgent a question as we crack into 2020. A legion of presidential candidates has been through Storm Lake over the past 18 months. We will narrow down that field to perhaps four or five candidates in just a month. Nearly all put the climate crisis at the fore. It’s causing us to rethink how we approach agriculture, food production and world trade as conditions rapidly change in the field. Farmers are leading a discussion with policy makers about how we can prosper by how we respond at an environmental and economic pivotal moment. They’ve been losing money for years chasing an export market that has now crumbled, and it has caused us to stop and think how we move forward.

Iowa can be a healthier and more prosperous place if farmers were paid to plant grass instead of corn and integrate livestock back onto the landscape, and if a truly renewable energy economy is allowed to develop with high-paying technical and scientific jobs in wind, solar, biofuels and carbon capture. This past year focused all our minds as those candidates toured Davenport by boat or saw the scoured fields that washed away with Pacific Junction. They saw the destruction, and learned that we can make the Midwest flood-resilient.

This is the year when we can really begin that pivot into a more sustainable future that builds our soil, cleans and retains our water, and steers us away from world trade conflict seeded in over-production and mining our soil base.

THIS ALSO WILL be the year when all of us will be asked to defend the rule of law, the Constitution and our democracy. It can be a restorative reminder of what we value: the voting franchise and its security from attack or corrosion, the separation of powers, and the truth.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, faces re-election this year. Soon she and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will be asked to approve rules for a fair presidential impeachment trial in the Senate that would include calling witnesses barred from testifying by a White House whose arrogance is contemptuous of Congress. A strong majority of Iowans, and notably political independents, expect that the Senate will call for full documentation and testimony. Ernst could join Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in demanding a complete process that informs the American public. Or, she can take her commands from Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who says he will not act as an unbiased juror and cannot imagine that his fellow Republicans will.

Ernst’s moment in history fast approaches, and voters will judge her by it. Does she stand for an open and honest inquiry into election meddling, abuse of power and obstruction of justice? Or does she stand for power?

LIKEWISE, WE WILL be asked this year to state our values in a congressional election. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, has been stripped of his committee assignments by his own Republican peers for consorting with white nationalists. He is likely to win a Republican primary with four opponents, and then face Democrat JD Scholten of Sioux City, an amiable and honest man who is working relentlessly to meet everyone where they’re at. Scholten nearly beat King in 2018, and is prepared to take him out this cycle.

We think Northwest Iowans will say they are sick of the Trump and King schtick. They would like to see some security in Sioux Center, Denison and Storm Lake for hard-working immigrants trying to create their American Dream. Fear and strife don’t build county seat communities — hard-working people do. If we can finally unchain them in 2020 to be free in the United States of America, we can accomplish great things.

It’s hard to imagine a more seminal year than the one ahead. It will define who we are as a people, and how we will thrive together.