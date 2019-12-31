Patricia Seiner

Patricia Lee (Cavanaugh) Seiner was born on March 6, 1948 in Storm Lake, to Dale and Joyce (Glowczewsky) Cavanaugh. The third child of five kids, Pat grew up on the farm befriending all kinds of animals. She was known for her patient and sweet demeanor, her ability to make anyone she encountered feel understood and valued and her love for the Lord.

Graduating from Storm Lake St. Mary’s with the Class of 1966, Pat was well liked by all. She went to college at Mount Marty in Yankton, S.D., where she obtained her degree in 1970. A born caretaker, Pat went on to enjoy a career in nursing that never felt like a job to her. She truly loved working at Ophthalmology Limited, where she befriended doctors and patients alike.

Pat married Dennis Seiner in 1994 and assisted Denny in raising five children. Denny and Pat recently celebrated 25 years of marriage. Pat was a devout Catholic all her life and an example of Christian love to all who knew her. She really enjoyed Bible studies. Her favorite Bible verse was Isaiah 40:11; “He tends his flock like a shepherd. He gathers the lambs in his arms and carries them close to his heart.” Pat often shared this verse with others during difficult times.

Despite her medical concerns, Pat brought joy to her family and friends. Pat left this world a better place. On Dec. 15, she returned home to her lord where heaven is more alive with her presence.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Denny; children: Ellie (Chad) Roza, John (Cynthia) Seiner, Mike Seiner, Anna (Drew) Geraets and Rachael (Jay) VanDerWerff; 10 beautiful grandchildren; siblings: Nancy Bittner, Jan Logan, Tim (Peg) Cavanaugh and Julie (Steve) Hofmeyer; and many nieces and nephews.

May she walk forever in the sunshine she spread. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The Banquet or a charity of your choice.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Friday, Dec. 20 at St. Katharine Drexel in Sioux Falls, S.D. Interment was at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls, S.D.