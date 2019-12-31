National Blue Blood Drive Jan. 9

Want to do something special for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day?

Help save lives by taking part in the National Blue Blood Drive in support of our nation's law enforcement officers. Iowa C.O.P.S., the SLPD and the BVSO are partnering up with LifeServe to host a blood drive in Storm Lake on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. We hope to see you there!