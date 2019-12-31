Merten a finalist in ‘Know Your Constitution’ project

Congratulations to Logan Merten of St. Mary’s High School who has been named a finalist in the Iowa State Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division “Know Your Constitution” project. One hundred finalists were selected from the more than 1,000 students across Iowa who participated in the “Know Your Constitution” project. These finalists will be honored at a luncheon at the West Des Moines Marriott Jan. 13.

