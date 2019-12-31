Billy Don Burns bound for Byron’s

Outlaw Country singer-songwriter Billy Don Burns is coming to Byron’s in Pomeroy Wednesday, Jan 8. Described as having a distinctive velvety voice with gruff overtones, this native of Arkansas started as a musician in church, and graduated to honkytonks. Penned songs for Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and Connie Smith. He also worked with Johnny Paycheck and opened for Waylon Jenning’s son, musician Shooter Jennings. There’s a $10 cover charge and the show starts at 8 p.m.

