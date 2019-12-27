Ridge View uses big third quarter to take control, beat OA-BCIG

Published Friday, December 27, 2019
Ridge View used a 21-7 spurt in the third quarter to take control of the game as the Raptors went on to beat Western Valley Conference rival OA-BCIG 53-39 last Friday at Ida Grove.
Ridge View held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons took an 18-16 lead at halftime. It was 37-25 Raptors heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.