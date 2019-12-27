Ridge View uses big third quarter to take control, beat OA-BCIG

Ridge View used a 21-7 spurt in the third quarter to take control of the game as the Raptors went on to beat Western Valley Conference rival OA-BCIG 53-39 last Friday at Ida Grove.

Ridge View held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons took an 18-16 lead at halftime. It was 37-25 Raptors heading into the fourth quarter of play.