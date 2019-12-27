Funeral services for Joyce M. Cougill, 82, of Aurelia, will be 10:30 A.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at the First Church of Christ in Cherokee, with Pastor David Hall officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, from 5:00 P. M. to 7:00 P.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Aurelia.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.