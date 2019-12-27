Fun with the first-graders

We visited our Partners in Excellence, Mrs. Erin Nelson’s first grade class at Storm Lake Elementary School, Dec. 18 and worked on a fun project coloring Peach the News Hound in a Christmas hat. The news hound was happy to get lots of petting during this visit. Front row, left to right: Leslie Albert, Kimberly Madrigal, Kariann Scott, Peach the News Hound, Diego Garcia, Landon Allbee, Juliana Rodriguez Flores. Second row: Daniella Neri Carter, Jesyann Peter, Ligohr Pelep, Lay Soe, Dolores Cullen (Storm Lake Times), EhChrist Paw, Aden Rattanavong, Julia Xiong, Gay Say, Katelynn Sollars.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.