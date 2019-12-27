Faye L. Gates

Faye was born January 12, 1923 at home in Galva Township. She was the daughter of Adam and Elizabeth (Dau) Deppe. Faye graduated from Storm Lake High School with the class of 1940.

On January 24, 1943 she married F. Earl Gates in Morganfield, Kentucky. To this union three children were born: Dee, Douglas and Joan. They were married 52 years.