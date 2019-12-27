Community Happenings

Alli Wagoner’s first grade class partnered with Security Trust & Savings Bank for the 2019-20 school year Partners In Excellence program. The class made ornaments for the tree that is in the lobby of the bank on Dec. 18. The bank provided each child with a new book and also treated them to a tour while they were there.

