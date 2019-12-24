Toddle Time in Alta

Alta Library’s Toddle Time theme for December has been about Christmas. On Friday, Dec. 6 we read the story “I Love Christmas” by Hans Wilhelm. They enjoyed gluing cotton balls on a red-shaped candy cane that could hang on their tree. Click, Clack Ho! Ho! Ho! was our story for Friday, Dec. 13. The children were excited to see how many green pop bottle trees they could knock over with a soft snowball. Also, the children colored a picture of Rudolph.

