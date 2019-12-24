The story behind the ‘Yes, Virginia’ editorial

This is the story behind the “Yes, Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus” editorial, the most famous editorial in newspaper history. It is reprinted annually in The Storm Lake Times Christmas issue, and appears today on the facing page.

The unsigned editorial was an immediate sensation. It first appeared in the The New York Sun on Sept. 21, 1897, and was reprinted annually until 1949 when the paper went out of business. It has appeared in whole or in part in dozens of languages in books, movies and other editorials, and on posters and stamps.

Thirty-six years after her letter was printed, Virginia O’Hanlon recalled the events that prompted her letter:

“Quite naturally I believed in Santa Claus, for he had never disappointed me. But when less fortunate little boys and girls said there wasn’t any Santa Claus, I was filled with doubts. I asked my father (a doctor with the New York Police Department), and he was a little evasive on the subject.

“It was a habit in our family that whenever any doubts came up as to how to pronounce a word or some question of historical fact was in doubt, we wrote to the Question and Answer column in The Sun. Father would always say, ‘If you see it in the The Sun, it’s so,’ and that settled the matter.

“‘Well, I’m just going to write The Sun and find out the real truth,’ I said to father.

“He said, ‘Go ahead, Virginia. I’m sure The Sun will give you the right answer, as it always does.’”

And so Virginia sat down and wrote her parents’ favorite newspaper.

Her letter found its way into the hands of a veteran editor, Francis Pharcellus Church. Son of a Baptist minister, Church had covered the Civil War for The New York Times and had worked on the The New York Sun for 20 years, more recently as an anonymous editorial writer. Church, a sardonic man, had for his personal motto, “Endeavour to clear your mind of cant.” When controversial subjects had to be tackled on the editorial page, especially those dealing with theology, the assignments were usually given to Church.

Now, he had in his hands a little girl’s letter on a most controversial matter, and he was burdened with the responsibility of answering it.

“Is there a Santa Claus?” the childish scrawl in the letter asked. At once, Church knew that there was no avoiding the question. He must answer, and he must answer truthfully. And so he turned to his desk, and he began his reply which was to become the most memorable editorial in newspaper history. But on the day it ran, it was no big deal — it was the seventh editorial on the page, with the headline “Is There a Santa Claus?”

Church married shortly after the editorial appeared. He died in April 1906, leaving no children. The Sun had a policy of never revealing who wrote its editorials. It wasn’t until after his death that The Sun revealed in Church’s obituary that he was the author of the editorial.

Virginia O’Hanlon went on to graduate from Hunter College with a bachelor of arts degree at age 21. The following year she received her master’s from Columbia, and in 1912 she began teaching in the New York City school system, later becoming a principal. After 47 years, she retired as an educator. Throughout her life she received a steady stream of mail about her Santa Claus letter, and to each reply she attached an attractive printed copy of the Church editorial. “The older I grow, the more I realized what a perfect philosophy it is for life,” she said in 1963. Virginia O’Hanlon Douglas died on May 13, 1971, at the age of 81, in a nursing home in Valatie, N.Y.