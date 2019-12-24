St. Mary’s tops River Valley

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Storm Lake St. Mary’s used a 13-3 spurt in the third quarter to take control as the Panthers went on to defeat River Valley 47-31 in a nonconference game last Thursday.
The Panthers raced out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter before settling on a 26-22 halftime lead. It was 39-25 St. Mary’s entering the fourth period of play.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.