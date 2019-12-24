Sioux Central girls fall to Poky on buzzer-beater

Pocahontas Area outscored Sioux Central 9-4 in the fourth quarter as the Indians rallied for a 44-43 win over the Rebels in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Pocahontas.

Pocahontas Area led 14-12 after the first quarter. It was 26-24 Indians at halftime, but Sioux Central grabbed a 39-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.