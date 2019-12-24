Sioux Central boys come up short to Pocahontas

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Pocahontas Area outscored Sioux Central 29-16 over the second and third quarters, and that was too much to overcome as the Indians got past the Rebels 51-47 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Pocahontas.
Sioux Central held a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. It was 25-23 Pocahontas at halftime and 41-33 Indians heading into the fourth quarter.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.