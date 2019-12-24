Sioux Central boys come up short to Pocahontas

Pocahontas Area outscored Sioux Central 29-16 over the second and third quarters, and that was too much to overcome as the Indians got past the Rebels 51-47 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Pocahontas.

Sioux Central held a 17-12 lead after the first quarter. It was 25-23 Pocahontas at halftime and 41-33 Indians heading into the fourth quarter.