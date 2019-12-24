Ridge View breaks even in pair of dual meets

Published Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Brecken Conover, Jake Breyfogle, Lucas Else and Zander Ernst all won both of their matches to help Ridge View break even in a double dual last Thursday.

The Raptors beat Woodbine 49-30. Gary Juelfs was a winner by pin in 2 minutes, 25 seconds at 152 pounds, as was Connor Pickhinke in 1:55 at 195. Conover stuck his opponent in 3:06 at 220.

