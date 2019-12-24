Promises about renewable fuel standards

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Kim Reynolds, Charles Grassley, Joni Ernst, Iowa RFS director Monte Shaw, and all others who believe Trump about ethanol:

You express anger about the fact the Trump administration has broken his promise about the production of Iowa ethanol. You cower in fear of the liar in chief. You criticize EPA director Andrew Wheeler and flex your vocal muscles telling Iowa you will hold him to promises Trump made about the renewable fuel standards.

Quote of Senator Grassley: “The EPA is playing games and not helping President Trump with farmers.”

Quote of Kim Reynolds: “Wheeler [EPA Secretary] should know we are not done holding him to the agreement we reached with President Trump…”

Where were you when Trump told his other multiple lies per day to others? Did you think you were exempt from the lying that has been the foundation of his administration? Trump knows one thing for sure, he never has to pay a price with you Republicans when he lies. Go ahead, keep complaining about Andrew Wheeler and the EPA. See where it gets you. In the meantime, go to Amazon.com and order a spine and maybe you will at least find the courage to mention the name of the man who has lied to Iowa about the RFS.

On another note, I just watched Mr. Trump’s lame laugh line that deceased Michigan Congressman John Dingell may be looking up from hell. He did this to draw laughs from the crowd that sat behind him. We expect this kind of action and offensive insult from Trump and it is no surprise. He is a sociopathic person. What about all of you behind him that laughed?

STEVE HAMILTON

Storm Lake